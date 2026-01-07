Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
SIPs in hybrid, multi-asset schemes to drive retail flows in 2026
SummaryDriven by a desire for diversification following a period of equity consolidation and stellar returns in gold and silver, retail investors are expected to shift toward hybrid and multi-asset schemes to hedge against volatility.
