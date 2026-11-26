(Bloomberg) -- Situational Awareness told investors it lost 65% after fees in the third quarter, after highly levered bets on artificial intelligence firms nearly led to the hedge fund’s implosion in July, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The hedge fund is still up 88.5% after fees for the year through the month of September, founder Leopold Aschenbrenner said in a letter viewed by the Wall Street Journal. Despite the tumult, the fund stills sees opportunities to invest with high potential for return, according to the report.

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Situational Awareness was pushed to the brink in July as a brief moment of panic about AI spread across global markets, sparking margin calls from banks and turning it into a symbol of the wild swings that have accompanied the AI trade. The firm ultimately sold a large chunk of its public equities portfolio to Ken Griffin’s Citadel.

Aschenbrenner, who named his firm after a viral essay he wrote in 2024, has focused on firms he thinks will benefit from the AI revolution. He quickly became known for using leverage to ramp up his returns and his risks.

Aschenbrenner said in the letter that he was taking a more measured approach to risk management, having learned a lesson from the recent turmoil. “Volatility, yes; existential risk, even if we are totally wrong, never,” he reportedly told investors.

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The third quarter performance referenced in the letter does not capture the more recent selloff in the market during the month of October, when valuations of AI companies came under scrutiny and wild swings in stocks tied to the artificial intelligence buildout have made it an even more complicated market for investors to navigate.

Aschenbrenner wrote in the letter that Situational Awareness’s portfolio was composed of about 70% publicly traded stocks and 30% positions in private companies following the IPO of Anthropic, its largest private position, according to the report. The firm may rebalance its portfolio away from Anthropic, though it’s “highly bullish” at the IPO price, the WSJ reported.

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