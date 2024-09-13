SJVN share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.1%

At 13 Sep 11:08 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹131.4, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82902.43, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.75 and a low of ₹130.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|130.99
|10
|132.76
|20
|134.71
|50
|140.10
|100
|136.73
|300
|123.19
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price down -0.08% today to trade at ₹131.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess