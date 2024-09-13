SJVN share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.1%

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 131.95 and closed at ₹ 131.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 132.75 and a low of ₹ 130.50 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:08 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹131.4, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82902.43, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.75 and a low of ₹130.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 130.99 10 132.76 20 134.71 50 140.10 100 136.73 300 123.19

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.07 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}