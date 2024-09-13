Hello User
SJVN share are down by -0.08%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 131.95 and closed at 131.40. The stock reached a high of 132.75 and a low of 130.50 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:08 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 131.4, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82902.43, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 132.75 and a low of 130.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5130.99
10132.76
20134.71
50140.10
100136.73
300123.19

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.07 .

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

SJVN share price down -0.08% today to trade at 131.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.07% each respectively.

