SJVN share are down by -0.38%, Nifty down by -0.52%

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 119.8 and closed at ₹ 119.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 120.15 and a low of ₹ 118.8 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:08 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹119.35, -0.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81147.03, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.15 and a low of ₹118.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 120.13 10 122.36 20 125.98 50 131.84 100 135.63 300 127.73

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -97.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.32 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in to 2.39% in the quarter.