SJVN share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 11 Sep 11:06 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹132.25, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82004.68, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹134.45 and a low of ₹132 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 131.77 10 132.73 20 135.62 50 140.04 100 136.36 300 122.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹136.69, ₹139.12, & ₹143.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.41, ₹124.56, & ₹122.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -92.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.35% with a target price of ₹97.4.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.