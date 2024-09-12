SJVN share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.27%

At 12 Sep 11:11 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130.1, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81779.42, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.4 and a low of ₹129.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 131.38 10 132.81 20 134.97 50 140.10 100 136.69 300 122.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹134.0, ₹135.85, & ₹137.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹130.65, ₹129.15, & ₹127.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.19 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.13% with a target price of ₹97.4.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.