SJVN share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.27%

At 12 Sep 11:11 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130.1, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81779.42, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.4 and a low of ₹129.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|131.38
|10
|132.81
|20
|134.97
|50
|140.10
|100
|136.69
|300
|122.91
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹134.0, ₹135.85, & ₹137.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹130.65, ₹129.15, & ₹127.3.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price down -1.21% today to trade at ₹130.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers NHPC, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.31% each respectively.