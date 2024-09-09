SJVN share are down by -3.3%, Nifty up by 0.14%

At 09 Sep 11:13 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹126.2, -3.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81361.96, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹130.25 and a low of ₹124.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|133.80
|10
|133.47
|20
|136.29
|50
|140.11
|100
|136.42
|300
|121.87
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹132.56, ₹134.63, & ₹136.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.11, ₹127.73, & ₹125.66.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -86.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.
SJVN share price down -3.3% today to trade at ₹126.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.22% each respectively.
