Business News/ Markets / SJVN share are down by -3.3%, Nifty up by 0.14%

SJVN share are down by -3.3%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 130.25 and closed at 126.20. The stock reached a high of 130.25 and a low of 124.80 during the session.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:13 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 126.2, -3.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81361.96, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 130.25 and a low of 124.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5133.80
10133.47
20136.29
50140.11
100136.42
300121.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 132.56, 134.63, & 136.01, whereas it has key support levels at 129.11, 127.73, & 125.66.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -86.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.82% with a target price of 97.4.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.

SJVN share price down -3.3% today to trade at 126.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.22% each respectively.

