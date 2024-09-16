SJVN share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.2%

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 130.6 and closed at ₹ 131.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 132.3 and a low of ₹ 129.6 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹131.1, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82979.62, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.3 and a low of ₹129.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 130.72 10 132.26 20 133.55 50 140.00 100 136.82 300 123.50

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.68 .

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.