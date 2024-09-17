SJVN share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:02 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130.55, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83058.4, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹132.2 and a low of ₹129.85 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|130.72
|10
|132.26
|20
|133.55
|50
|140.00
|100
|136.82
|300
|123.73
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -92.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -92.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price up 0.62% today to trade at ₹130.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, CESC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.08% each respectively.