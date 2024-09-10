SJVN share are up by 2.93%, Nifty up by 0.1%

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 127 and closed at ₹ 130. The stock reached a high of ₹ 131.8 and a low of ₹ 127 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:11 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹130, 2.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81656.57, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹131.8 and a low of ₹127 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 133.80 10 133.47 20 136.29 50 140.11 100 136.42 300 122.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹129.15, ₹132.29, & ₹134.49, whereas it has key support levels at ₹123.81, ₹121.61, & ₹118.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -85.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.92 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.08% with a target price of ₹97.4.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in june quarter.