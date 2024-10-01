SJVN share are down by -0.83%, Nifty down by -0.14%

SJVN Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 133 and closed at ₹ 131.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 133.3 and a low of ₹ 131.15 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:21 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹131.55, -0.83% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84146.72, down by -0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹133.3 and a low of ₹131.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 128.93 10 129.39 20 130.97 50 136.87 100 136.43 300 125.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹134.7, ₹137.39, & ₹139.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.62, ₹127.23, & ₹124.54.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 53.46 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.26% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.