SJVN share are down by -1.72%, Nifty down by -1.5%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹128.35, -1.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82952.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹129.3 and a low of ₹127.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 129.95 10 129.69 20 130.64 50 136.39 100 136.51 300 126.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹132.63, ₹134.41, & ₹135.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.68, ₹128.51, & ₹126.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.79 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.43% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.