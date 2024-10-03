SJVN share are down by -1.72%, Nifty down by -1.5%

SJVN Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|129.95
|10
|129.69
|20
|130.64
|50
|136.39
|100
|136.51
|300
|126.22
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹132.63, ₹134.41, & ₹135.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.68, ₹128.51, & ₹126.73.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.43% with a target price of ₹97.00.
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price down -1.72% today to trade at ₹128.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.5% & -1.56% each respectively.