SJVN Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -3.04%, Nifty down by -1.73%

SJVN Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 115 and closed at ₹ 111.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 115.2 and a low of ₹ 110.5 during the session.

SJVN Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹111.5, -3.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78447.72, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹115.2 and a low of ₹110.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 112.40 10 112.33 20 116.18 50 125.17 100 132.55 300 128.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.1, ₹114.87, & ₹115.89, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.31, ₹111.29, & ₹110.52.

SJVN Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.73 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.31% with a target price of ₹100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.