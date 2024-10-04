SJVN share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.37%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹127.5, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82733.24, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹128 and a low of ₹124.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 129.95 10 129.69 20 130.64 50 136.39 100 136.51 300 126.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹128.65, ₹130.31, & ₹131.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹126.07, ₹125.15, & ₹123.49.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.92% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.