SJVN share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.37%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|129.95
|10
|129.69
|20
|130.64
|50
|136.39
|100
|136.51
|300
|126.40
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹128.65, ₹130.31, & ₹131.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹126.07, ₹125.15, & ₹123.49.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.92% with a target price of ₹97.00.
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price up 0.39% today to trade at ₹127.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers NHPC, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.29% each respectively.
