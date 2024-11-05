Hello User
SJVN Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.54%

SJVN Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 110.25 and closed at 109.95. The stock reached a high of 110.95 and a low of 109.15 during the trading session.

SJVN Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 109.95, -1.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78300.43, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 110.95 and a low of 109.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.40
10112.33
20116.18
50125.17
100132.55
300128.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 114.16, 116.93, & 118.77, whereas it has key support levels at 109.55, 107.71, & 104.94.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.05% with a target price of 100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -1.39% today to trade at 109.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power, NHPC are falling today, but its peers NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.61% each respectively.

