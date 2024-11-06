Hello User
SJVN Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 0.44%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN's stock opened at 114.40 and closed at 114.05. The stock reached a high of 115.05 and a low of 113.15 during the trading session.

SJVN Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:06 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 114.05, 0.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79939.32, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 115.05 and a low of 113.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.40
10112.33
20116.18
50125.17
100132.55
300128.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 116.93, 120.74, & 124.63, whereas it has key support levels at 109.23, 105.34, & 101.53.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.45 & P/B is at 3.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.32% with a target price of 100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price has gained 0.44% today to trade at 114.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.58% each respectively.

