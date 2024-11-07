SJVN Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 0.65%, Nifty down by -0.99%

SJVN Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹116.15, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79482.53, down by -1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117.4 and a low of ₹114.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 112.92 10 111.54 20 115.85 50 124.74 100 132.34 300 129.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹116.32, ₹117.4, & ₹119.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹113.63, ₹112.02, & ₹110.94.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.19 & P/B is at 3.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.93% with a target price of ₹93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.