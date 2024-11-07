SJVN Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 0.65%, Nifty down by -0.99%

SJVN Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 115.95 and closed at 116.15. During the session, the stock reached a high of 117.4 and a low of 114.9. This indicates a slight increase in price, reflecting a positive performance for the day.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
SJVNShare Price Today on 07-11-2024
SJVNShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

SJVN Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:19 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 116.15, 0.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79482.53, down by -1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 117.4 and a low of 114.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5112.92
10111.54
20115.85
50124.74
100132.34
300129.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 116.32, 117.4, & 119.01, whereas it has key support levels at 113.63, 112.02, & 110.94.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 46.19 & P/B is at 3.10.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.93% with a target price of 93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price up 0.65% today to trade at 116.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power, NLC India are falling today, but its peers NHPC, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.99% & -1.11% each respectively.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
