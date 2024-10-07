Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SJVN share are down by -5.45%, Nifty down by -0.42%

SJVN share are down by -5.45%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 126.6 and closed at 119.7. The stock reached a high of 127.35 and a low of 117.6 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:10 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 119.7, -5.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81271.31, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of 127.35 and a low of 117.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5130.09
10129.18
20129.86
50135.65
100136.56
300126.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 128.37, 130.11, & 132.25, whereas it has key support levels at 124.49, 122.35, & 120.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -92.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.96% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

SJVN share price down -5.45% today to trade at 119.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.51% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.