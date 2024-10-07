SJVN share are down by -5.45%, Nifty down by -0.42%

SJVN Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 126.6 and closed at ₹ 119.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 127.35 and a low of ₹ 117.6 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:10 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹119.7, -5.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81271.31, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹127.35 and a low of ₹117.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 130.09 10 129.18 20 129.86 50 135.65 100 136.56 300 126.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹128.37, ₹130.11, & ₹132.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹124.49, ₹122.35, & ₹120.61.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -92.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.11 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.96% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.