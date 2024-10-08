Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SJVN share are up by 1.35%, Nifty up by 0.68%

SJVN share are up by 1.35%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 115.1 and closed at 119.75. The stock reached a high of 121.3 and a low of 115.1 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 119.75, 1.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81411.11, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 121.3 and a low of 115.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5130.09
10129.18
20129.86
50135.65
100136.56
300126.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 124.55, 131.09, & 134.69, whereas it has key support levels at 114.41, 110.81, & 104.27.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.00% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

SJVN share price has gained 1.35% today to trade at 119.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.45% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.