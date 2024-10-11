SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are up by 0.5%, Nifty down by -0.25%

SJVN Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 119.15 and closed at ₹ 119.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 120.65 and a low of ₹ 118.45 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹119.75, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81368.72, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹120.65 and a low of ₹118.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 122.68 10 126.32 20 128.37 50 134.18 100 136.32 300 127.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹121.93, ₹124.89, & ₹126.56, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.3, ₹115.63, & ₹112.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.00% with a target price of ₹97.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}