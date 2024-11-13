Hello User
SJVN Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -2.49%, Nifty down by -0.62%

SJVN Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -2.49%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 107 and closed at 105.9. The stock reached a high of 108.45 during the day and had a low of 105. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

SJVNShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

SJVN Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 105.9, -2.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78205.17, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 108.45 and a low of 105 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5113.42
10112.91
20114.58
50123.21
100131.54
300129.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 110.69, 112.97, & 114.17, whereas it has key support levels at 107.21, 106.01, & 103.73.

SJVN Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.48 & P/B is at 2.92.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.18% with a target price of 93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -2.49% today to trade at 105.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, CESC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NLC India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.6% each respectively.

