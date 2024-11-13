SJVN Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -2.49%, Nifty down by -0.62%

SJVN Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 107 and closed at ₹ 105.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 108.45 during the day and had a low of ₹ 105. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

SJVN Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:15 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹105.9, -2.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78205.17, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹108.45 and a low of ₹105 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 113.42 10 112.91 20 114.58 50 123.21 100 131.54 300 129.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹110.69, ₹112.97, & ₹114.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹107.21, ₹106.01, & ₹103.73.

SJVN Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.48 & P/B is at 2.92.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.18% with a target price of ₹93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.