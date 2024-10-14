SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -0.46%, Nifty up by 0.47%

SJVN Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹ 120.7 and closed at ₹ 119.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 121.35 and a low of ₹ 119.35 during the session.

At 14 Oct 11:17 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹119.6, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81916.18, up by 0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹121.35 and a low of ₹119.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.82 10 124.96 20 127.07 50 132.93 100 136.05 300 127.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹121.17, ₹122.11, & ₹123.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹118.84, ₹117.45, & ₹116.51.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -96.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.90% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.