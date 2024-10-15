SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are up by 2.06%, Nifty down by -0.29%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹121.45, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81861.83, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹123.35 and a low of ₹119.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.82 10 124.96 20 127.07 50 132.93 100 136.05 300 127.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.65, ₹122.3, & ₹123.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹118.13, ₹117.26, & ₹115.61.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -89.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.13% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.