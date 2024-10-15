SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are up by 2.06%, Nifty down by -0.29%

SJVN Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|119.82
|10
|124.96
|20
|127.07
|50
|132.93
|100
|136.05
|300
|127.41
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹120.65, ₹122.3, & ₹123.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹118.13, ₹117.26, & ₹115.61.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -89.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.13% with a target price of ₹97.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.
SJVN share price up 2.06% today to trade at ₹121.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.14% each respectively.