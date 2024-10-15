Hello User
Business News/ Markets / SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are up by 2.06%, Nifty down by -0.29%

SJVN Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 119.55 and closed at 121.45. The stock reached a high of 123.35 and recorded a low of 119.55.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 121.45, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81861.83, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 123.35 and a low of 119.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5119.82
10124.96
20127.07
50132.93
100136.05
300127.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 120.65, 122.3, & 123.17, whereas it has key support levels at 118.13, 117.26, & 115.61.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -89.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.13% with a target price of 97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price up 2.06% today to trade at 121.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.14% each respectively.

