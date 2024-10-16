SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.49%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹120.95, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹122.25 and a low of ₹120.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.99 10 123.50 20 126.44 50 132.34 100 135.90 300 127.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹123.18, ₹125.24, & ₹127.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹119.29, ₹117.46, & ₹115.4.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -96.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.80% with a target price of ₹97.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.