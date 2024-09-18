SJVN share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

SJVN Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|131.41
|10
|131.59
|20
|132.98
|50
|139.78
|100
|136.82
|300
|123.97
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹131.38, ₹133.28, & ₹134.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹128.41, ₹127.34, & ₹125.44.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.11% with a target price of ₹97.40.
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price has gained 0.31% today, currently at ₹130.05, while its peers such as