Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SJVN share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 130.20 and closed slightly lower at 130.05. The stock reached a high of 131.75 and a low of 129.85 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 130.05, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83247.23, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 131.75 and a low of 129.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5131.41
10131.59
20132.98
50139.78
100136.82
300123.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 131.38, 133.28, & 134.35, whereas it has key support levels at 128.41, 127.34, & 125.44.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.11% with a target price of 97.40.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

SJVN share price has gained 0.31% today, currently at 130.05, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.

