SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -0.76%, Nifty up by 0.16%

SJVN Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 118 and closed at the same price of 118. The stock reached a high of 118.15 and a low of 115.55 during the day. Overall, the stock remained relatively stable with minimal fluctuations.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 118, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81052.26, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 118.15 and a low of 115.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5119.88
10121.28
20125.48
50131.35
100135.36
300127.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 119.85, 120.74, & 121.27, whereas it has key support levels at 118.43, 117.9, & 117.01.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.25% with a target price of 100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -0.76% today to trade at 118 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC are falling today, but its peers Torrent Power, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.06% each respectively.

