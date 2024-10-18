SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -0.76%, Nifty up by 0.16%

SJVN Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 118 and closed at the same price of ₹ 118. The stock reached a high of ₹ 118.15 and a low of ₹ 115.55 during the day. Overall, the stock remained relatively stable with minimal fluctuations.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹118, -0.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81052.26, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹118.15 and a low of ₹115.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 119.88 10 121.28 20 125.48 50 131.35 100 135.36 300 127.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹119.85, ₹120.74, & ₹121.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹118.43, ₹117.9, & ₹117.01.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.97 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.25% with a target price of ₹100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.