Business News/ Markets / SJVN share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 1.21%

SJVN share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 129 and closed at 129.5. The stock reached a high of 130.45 and a low of 127.85 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 129.5, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84418.55, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of 130.45 and a low of 127.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5130.08
10130.54
20132.17
50139.26
100136.78
300124.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 131.66, 134.07, & 137.15, whereas it has key support levels at 126.17, 123.09, & 120.68.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.95 .

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

SJVN share price up 0.5% today to trade at 129.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers NHPC, Torrent Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.48% each respectively.

