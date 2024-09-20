SJVN share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 1.21%

SJVN Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 129 and closed at ₹ 129.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 130.45 and a low of ₹ 127.85 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹129.5, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84418.55, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹130.45 and a low of ₹127.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 130.08 10 130.54 20 132.17 50 139.26 100 136.78 300 124.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹131.66, ₹134.07, & ₹137.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹126.17, ₹123.09, & ₹120.68.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.95 .



The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.