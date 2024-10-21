SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -1.76%, Nifty down by -0.37%

SJVN Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 122.35 and closed at ₹ 120. The stock reached a high of ₹ 122.9 and a low of ₹ 119.75 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹120, -1.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80959.96, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹122.9 and a low of ₹119.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 120.23 10 120.03 20 124.60 50 130.68 100 134.85 300 127.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹126.07, ₹128.78, & ₹134.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹118.09, ₹112.82, & ₹110.11.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.67% with a target price of ₹100.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}