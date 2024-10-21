Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -1.76%, Nifty down by -0.37%

SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -1.76%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 122.35 and closed at 120. The stock reached a high of 122.9 and a low of 119.75 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 120, -1.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80959.96, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 122.9 and a low of 119.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5120.23
10120.03
20124.60
50130.68
100134.85
300127.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 126.07, 128.78, & 134.05, whereas it has key support levels at 118.09, 112.82, & 110.11.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.67% with a target price of 100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -1.76% today to trade at 120 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power, NHPC, NLC India, CESC are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.33% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.