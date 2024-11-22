SJVN Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 4.01%, Nifty up by 1.17%

SJVN Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:33 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹107.65, 4.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78132.44, up by 1.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹110.25 and a low of ₹105.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|105.35
|10
|109.14
|20
|110.34
|50
|119.82
|100
|129.99
|300
|129.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹105.06, ₹106.71, & ₹107.81, whereas it has key support levels at ₹102.31, ₹101.21, & ₹99.56.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -65.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 41.40 & P/B is at 2.78.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.61% with a target price of ₹93.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.
SJVN share price up 4.01% today to trade at ₹107.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.17% & 1.27% each respectively.
