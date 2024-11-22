SJVN Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 4.01%, Nifty up by 1.17%

SJVN Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 105.3 and closed at 107.65. The stock reached a high of 110.25 and maintained a low of 105.3 during the session.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
SJVNShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
SJVNShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

SJVN Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:33 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 107.65, 4.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78132.44, up by 1.27%. The stock has hit a high of 110.25 and a low of 105.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5105.35
10109.14
20110.34
50119.82
100129.99
300129.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 105.06, 106.71, & 107.81, whereas it has key support levels at 102.31, 101.21, & 99.56.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -65.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 41.40 & P/B is at 2.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.61% with a target price of 93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price up 4.01% today to trade at 107.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.17% & 1.27% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsSJVN Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 4.01%, Nifty up by 1.17%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

333.30
01:31 PM | 22 NOV 2024
7.5 (2.3%)

Adani Power share price

478.15
01:31 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2 (0.42%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,130.00
01:31 PM | 22 NOV 2024
15.3 (1.37%)

Tata Steel share price

141.80
01:31 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.55 (1.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

256.30
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
8.2 (3.31%)

Coforge share price

8,272.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
62.1 (0.76%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

682.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.26%)

Federal Bank share price

209.70
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.1 (-0.52%)
More from 52 Week High

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,461.15
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-182.3 (-5%)

Honasa Consumer share price

225.75
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-11.65 (-4.91%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

663.50
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-34.2 (-4.9%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.20
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.96 (-4.71%)
More from Top Losers

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

207.35
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
16.95 (8.9%)

Praj Industries share price

734.50
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
58.6 (8.67%)

Raymond share price

1,528.15
01:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
101.65 (7.13%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

155.20
01:30 PM | 22 NOV 2024
10.15 (7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.