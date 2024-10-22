SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are down by -5.03%, Nifty down by -0.48%

SJVN Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 118.15 and closed at ₹ 113.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 119.65 and a low of ₹ 113.25 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹113.4, -5.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80828.12, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹119.65 and a low of ₹113.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 120.23 10 120.03 20 124.60 50 130.68 100 134.85 300 127.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹121.85, ₹124.41, & ₹125.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹117.87, ₹116.45, & ₹113.89.

SJVN Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.33 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.82% with a target price of ₹100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.