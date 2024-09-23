SJVN share are down by -0.35%, Nifty up by 0.28%

SJVN Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|129.84
|10
|130.29
|20
|132.02
|50
|138.96
|100
|136.74
|300
|124.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹131.34, ₹132.26, & ₹134.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹128.67, ₹126.92, & ₹126.0.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.99% with a target price of ₹97.40.
The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.
SJVN share price down -0.35% today to trade at ₹129.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.
