SJVN share are down by -0.35%, Nifty up by 0.28%

SJVN Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 130.95 and closed at ₹ 129.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 131.40 and a low of ₹ 129.10 during the session.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹129.85, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹131.4 and a low of ₹129.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 129.84 10 130.29 20 132.02 50 138.96 100 136.74 300 124.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹131.34, ₹132.26, & ₹134.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹128.67, ₹126.92, & ₹126.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -95.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 52.57 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.99% with a target price of ₹97.40.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.