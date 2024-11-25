SJVN Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 3.25%, Nifty up by 1.72%

SJVN Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 110.4 and closed at 111.1. The stock reached a high of 112.8 and a low of 109.8 during the day, indicating a positive trading session with a slight increase in price by the end of the day.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
SJVNShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
SJVNShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

SJVN Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 111.1, 3.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80347.12, up by 1.55%. The stock has hit a high of 112.8 and a low of 109.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5105.00
10107.35
20109.76
50118.90
100129.48
300129.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 110.07, 112.83, & 115.37, whereas it has key support levels at 104.77, 102.23, & 99.47.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -89.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.05 & P/B is at 2.89.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.29% with a target price of 93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price has gained 3.25% today to trade at 111.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.55% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSJVN Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 3.25%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.10
11:57 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.1 (0.62%)

Adani Power share price

459.85
11:57 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-0.9 (-0.2%)

Tata Steel share price

145.05
11:57 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.25 (1.58%)

State Bank Of India share price

845.65
11:57 AM | 25 NOV 2024
29.6 (3.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.95
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.7 (1.29%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,750.00
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (0.13%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,893.50
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-5.55 (-0.29%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.85
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.15 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,102.80
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-38.4 (-3.36%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

972.35
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-27.45 (-2.75%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

608.50
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
49 (8.76%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.44
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
4.11 (7.85%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

51.03
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
3.45 (7.25%)

Capri Global Capital share price

202.50
11:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
13.55 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.