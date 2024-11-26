Hello User
SJVN Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 113.75 and closed at 112.80. The stock reached a high of 113.95 and a low of 112.20 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:18 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 112.8, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80019.12, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 113.95 and a low of 112.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5105.00
10107.35
20109.76
50118.90
100129.48
300129.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 114.04, 115.15, & 117.29, whereas it has key support levels at 110.79, 108.65, & 107.54.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.22 & P/B is at 3.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.55% with a target price of 93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -0.27% today to trade at 112.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, NLC India are falling today, but its peers CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.02% & -0.11% each respectively.

