SJVN share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 0.23%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:02 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹127.05, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85389.16, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹127.9 and a low of ₹126.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 129.43 10 130.42 20 131.57 50 138.26 100 136.61 300 125.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹129.59, ₹132.22, & ₹133.64, whereas it has key support levels at ₹125.54, ₹124.12, & ₹121.49.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -96.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 51.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.34% with a target price of ₹97.40.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.