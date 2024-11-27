SJVN Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: SJVN share price are up by 0.58%, Nifty up by 0.04%

SJVN Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 112.75 and closed at ₹ 113.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 114.10 and a low of ₹ 111.60 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

SJVN Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:26 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹113.45, 0.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80003.3, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114.1 and a low of ₹111.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 105.00 10 107.35 20 109.76 50 118.90 100 129.48 300 129.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.01, ₹115.11, & ₹116.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.01, ₹111.11, & ₹110.01.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.91% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.16 & P/B is at 3.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.03% with a target price of ₹93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.