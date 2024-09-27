SJVN share are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.2%

SJVN Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 127.25 and closed at ₹ 127.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 128.45 and a low of ₹ 127.00 during the day.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:08 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹127.9, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85804.65, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹128.45 and a low of ₹127 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 128.88 10 129.75 20 131.28 50 137.79 100 136.51 300 125.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹127.34, ₹128.72, & ₹129.49, whereas it has key support levels at ₹125.19, ₹124.42, & ₹123.04.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.85% with a target price of ₹97.40.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.