SJVN Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: SJVN share price are down by -2.54%, Nifty up by 0.85%

SJVN Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:27 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹115.15, -2.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79833.94, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹119.15 and a low of ₹114.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 108.49 10 107.28 20 110.10 50 118.11 100 129.11 300 129.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.02, ₹119.14, & ₹121.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹114.74, ₹112.58, & ₹111.46.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -93.60% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.21 & P/B is at 3.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.24% with a target price of ₹93.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.54% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.56% in june to 1.54% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.