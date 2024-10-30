SJVN Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: SJVN share price are up by 2.07%, Nifty down by -0.07%

SJVN Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹113.55, 2.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹109.85 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|110.16
|10
|115.23
|20
|119.37
|50
|127.29
|100
|133.16
|300
|128.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.75, ₹114.02, & ₹116.39, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.11, ₹106.74, & ₹105.47.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.87 .
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.93% with a target price of ₹100.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.
SJVN share price up 2.07% today to trade at ₹113.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NHPC, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess