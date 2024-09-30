SJVN share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -1.07%

SJVN Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹ 133.3 and closed at ₹ 133.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 133.8 and a low of ₹ 129.95 during the session.

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹133.1, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹133.8 and a low of ₹129.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 128.93 10 129.39 20 130.97 50 136.87 100 136.43 300 125.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹137.35, ₹139.97, & ₹145.09, whereas it has key support levels at ₹129.61, ₹124.49, & ₹121.87.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -88.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 54.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.82% with a target price of ₹97.40.

The company has a 81.85% promoter holding, 2.37% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in march to 2.37% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.36% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.