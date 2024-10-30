SJVN Share Price Today on : SJVN share are up by 2.11%, Nifty down by -0.07%

SJVN Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹113.6, 2.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80299.19, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹109.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.16 10 115.23 20 119.37 50 127.29 100 133.16 300 128.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹112.75, ₹114.02, & ₹116.39, whereas it has key support levels at ₹109.11, ₹106.74, & ₹105.47.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -94.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 44.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.97% with a target price of ₹100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.