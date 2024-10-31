SJVN Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: SJVN share price are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.41%

SJVN Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price ₹113.15, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79522.03, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹113.95 and a low of ₹112.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 110.20 10 114.23 20 118.30 50 126.66 100 133.04 300 128.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹115.02, ₹116.6, & ₹119.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹110.84, ₹108.24, & ₹106.66.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -96.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.62% with a target price of ₹100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.