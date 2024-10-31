SJVN Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: SJVN share price are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.41%

SJVN Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 113.95 and closed at 113.15. The stock reached a high of 113.95 and a low of 112.10 during the session.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
SJVNShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
SJVNShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

SJVN Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, SJVN shares are trading at price 113.15, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79522.03, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 113.95 and a low of 112.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5110.20
10114.23
20118.30
50126.66
100133.04
300128.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 115.02, 116.6, & 119.2, whereas it has key support levels at 110.84, 108.24, & 106.66.

SJVN Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for SJVN was -96.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 6.53% & ROA of 2.58% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.62% with a target price of 100.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.62% MF holding, & 2.39% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.37% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.40% in june to 2.39% in the september quarter.

SJVN share price down -0.35% today to trade at 113.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Torrent Power are falling today, but its peers NHPC, NLC India, CESC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.53% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
