SK Hynix’s $470 Billion Selloff Shows Cracks in Memory-Chip Boom

(Bloomberg) -- A $470 billion rout in just a little over a month has flipped SK Hynix Inc. from one of the world’s hottest AI trades to one of the biggest portfolio question marks.

Shares of the South Korean memory chipmaker plunged 38% from their all-time high in June on concerns over overcrowding and a surge in leverage-induced volatility. It’s erased more market value than any other stock in that span globally except SpaceX.

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While SK Hynix is expected to report another quarter of record earnings on Wednesday as the AI boom drives chip prices higher, investors are turning skittish. The primary fear is that rising memory costs will force customers to reduce usage and turn to cheaper alternatives.

“The debate now is whether memory is taking too much of the pie,” said Andy Wong, head of multi‑asset at Pictet Asset Management HK Ltd., whose fund has reduced its position in SK Hynix in recent weeks. The market wants to see if “anything can shift the perception that SK Hynix is squeezing too much margin out of the supply chain.”

The company’s shares are being more closely watched than ever following its listing of American depositary receipts earlier this month. The proliferation of leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to the stock has also grabbed global attention due to the unprecedented volatility they have unleashed.

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The stock is still on track for another year of triple-digit gains, buoyed by the firm’s early lead in high-bandwidth memory for AI. This month’s pullback tracks broader caution over the tech hardware sector as doubts multiply over the durability of hyperscaler outlays.

Crucial results are due this week from top tech firms including Meta Platforms Inc., whose plan to sell excess AI computing power stoked concerns over demand earlier this month. Apple Inc. has already flagged cost pressures and is reported to be lobbying for approval to buy memory components from Chinese competitors including CXMT Corp.

Investors also await full results for the June quarter from larger rival Samsung Electronics Co. The world’s biggest maker of conventional memory chips is catching up to SK Hynix in HBM, said Kim Minji, a portfolio manager at Must Asset Management in Seoul.

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For SK Hynix shares, “earnings results themselves won’t provide much catalyst,” said Kim, adding that whether the company boosts shareholder returns including buybacks is a key focus for investors. “What’s more important is the earnings results from the big hyperscalers, whether they will continue to increase their capex and how much demand they see,” she said.

The stock’s big selloff has enhanced its traditional cheapness due to memory cyclicality. SK Hynix shares now trade at 4.4 times forward earnings estimates, almost halved compared with a month ago and below peer Micron Technology Inc.’s 6.2 times multiple.

SK Hynix is a “compelling buy” given attractive valuations and ongoing deleveraging among Korean retail investors, Shawn Oh, head of Korea cash equities at NH Investment & Securities, wrote in a note. At the same time, “we are seeing people de-grossing their positions, if not already lightly positioned, ahead of the US tech earnings season.”

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The current round of results has seen a number of companies suffer big stock drops even after stellar numbers. Samsung’s shares dropped more than 6% after its preliminary profit report on July 7, weighing on the broader Asian tech sector.

Analysts expect SK Hynix to report June-quarter sales more than tripled compared with a year ago to around $57 billion, with a sixfold increase in operating profit.

“SK Hynix’s earnings may also become a global sentiment test for AI hardware,” said James Ooi, a market strategist at Tiger Brokers. “Expectations are largely priced to perfection, so even a modest miss could prompt a sharp reaction.”

--With assistance from Sunny Bangia.

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