Slender win for NDA queers pitch for street, investors lose ₹31 trillion
Ram Sahgal 5 min read 04 Jun 2024, 11:11 PM IST
Summary
- The Nifty plunged 5.93% to 21884.5, its worst fall since its 12.98% crash on 23 March, 2020, a day before the nation entered the first pandemic lockdown. The Sensex tanked 5.74% to 72079.05, the most since 4 May, 2020.
Punctured hopes of a triumphant Modi 3.0 left investors poorer by ₹31 trillion on Tuesday, as the national vote count belied predictions of punters, pollsters and politicians.
