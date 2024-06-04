Slender win for NDA queers pitch for street, investors lose ₹31 trillion

"The stress in mass market consumption (as seen through company earnings data) may come into focus for the government," analysts at UBS said in a note. "While the overall focus on infrastructure and capex could continue, some fiscal room may need to be made for populist measures. As our India economics team writes, that could mean some delays in fiscal consolidation path. Some of the key flagship schemes of the govt from the market perspective - like PLI (manufacturing incentives) could continue - although upsizing of incentive dollars could be tough. Reforms that could be placed on cold storage include - Agri/food subsidy reforms, land reforms, direct tax reforms," the analysts wrote.